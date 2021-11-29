easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cheuvreux downgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $900.00.

ESYJY stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.5097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.61%.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

