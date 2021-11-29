Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) versus Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) and Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and Community Investors Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern Bankshares $591.70 million 6.33 $22.74 million $0.44 45.57 Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.2% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and Community Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern Bankshares 12.40% 4.46% 0.91% Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Eastern Bankshares pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eastern Bankshares and Community Investors Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern Bankshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eastern Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.73%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than Community Investors Bancorp.

Summary

Eastern Bankshares beats Community Investors Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans, as well as mortgage and personal loans, auto loans, preferred term loans, small business administration loans, and reserve lines of credit. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, pension planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; and electronic banking and foreign exchange services, as well as various insurance products. As of April 1, 2021, the company had approximately 110 locations in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its banking services include personal, business, loan center, and retirement planning. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bucyrus, OH.

