East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Short Interest Down 95.1% in November

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the October 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

ERES opened at $9.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85. East Resources Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.73.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.