East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Down 99.0% in November

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the October 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

East Japan Railway stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. East Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $13.18.

Get East Japan Railway alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of East Japan Railway in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.