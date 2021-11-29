e-Money (NGM) Price Hits $0.80 on Top Exchanges

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, e-Money has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001383 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Money has a market capitalization of $15.85 million and approximately $257,451.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00064383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00072952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00095112 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,411.00 or 0.07608965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,906.72 or 0.99888879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

