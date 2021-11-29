Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 9400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$3.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21.

Durango Resources Company Profile (CVE:DGO)

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 14,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of QuÃ©bec, Canada.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Durango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Durango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.