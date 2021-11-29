Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Short Interest Update

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Drax Group stock opened at $7.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.20. Drax Group has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $7.73.

DRXGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

