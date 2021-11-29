Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,986,890,000 after purchasing an additional 238,750 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,909,000 after purchasing an additional 320,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,901 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

D opened at $73.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

