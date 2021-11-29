Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Director Purchases $111,630.00 in Stock

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $74.54. The company had a trading volume of 86,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,343. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,823 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

