Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Dollar Tree reported earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.89.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,068. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $149.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,851 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,811 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $136,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 27,605.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 793,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after purchasing an additional 790,896 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

