DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Tops $0.0371

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. DogeCash has a total market cap of $614,054.71 and approximately $334.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00054522 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 121.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 443.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 145.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 16,561,965 coins. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

DogeCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

