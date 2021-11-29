DNotes Price Up 9.3% Over Last Week (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. DNotes has a market capitalization of $18,033.13 and $94,059.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DNotes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DNotes has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DNotes alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Profile

DNotes (CRYPTO:NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DNotes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DNotes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.