DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,695 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 182,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $709,492 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.50.

MCO stock opened at $384.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $378.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.55. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.