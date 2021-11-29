DNB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 50.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $4,379,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in United Rentals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 11,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.30.

URI stock opened at $362.23 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

