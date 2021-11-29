DNB Asset Management AS Buys 14,215 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $73.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.84. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.11.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

