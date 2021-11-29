DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 22,656 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,656 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.06% of Ares Management worth $12,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 120.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ares Management by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,472,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,631,000 after buying an additional 160,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 27.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $82.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.26 and a 200 day moving average of $71.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 32,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $2,724,909.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,404 shares of company stock valued at $18,219,189 over the last 90 days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.