Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Chewy by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Chewy by 1,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $69.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3,475.00 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.93. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $1,502,767.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

