Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Cal-Maine Foods comprises 3.3% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned about 0.25% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after buying an additional 153,245 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 109,220.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CALM opened at $36.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 527.36 and a beta of -0.15. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

