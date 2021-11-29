Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post $2.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.06 billion and the lowest is $2.80 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $12.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.43 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.32.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.22. The stock had a trading volume of 73,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,395. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.02 and its 200-day moving average is $122.47. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

