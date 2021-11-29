Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ (DRNA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DRNA. Truist cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.15.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $37.99 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.01.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,855 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 39,267.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 45,157 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,905,000 after acquiring an additional 801,509 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 56,106 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

