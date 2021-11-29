DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 325%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

DRH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 148,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $96,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

