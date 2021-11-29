DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives $9.59 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.59.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHT. HC Wainwright raised DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. TheStreet cut DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 332,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 107,271 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHT traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 76,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,166. DHT has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $947.93 million, a PE ratio of -277.00 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. On average, research analysts expect that DHT will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. DHT’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

