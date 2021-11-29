dHedge DAO Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 28th. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $19.78 million and $770,398.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043315 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008921 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.49 or 0.00232649 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00088727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

DHT is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,946,352 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

