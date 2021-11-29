Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from €138.00 ($156.82) to €164.00 ($186.36) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.11. 46,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,536. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.80. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.91.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

