Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:DSNY opened at $1.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 million, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. Destiny Media Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

