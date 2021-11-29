Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:DSNY opened at $1.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 million, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. Destiny Media Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.60.
Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile
Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.