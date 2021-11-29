DeltaChain (DELTA) Market Cap Achieves $272,093.75

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.32 or 0.00357553 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013442 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001345 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $680.61 or 0.01179522 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.