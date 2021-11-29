Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

DAL opened at $36.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The company’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

