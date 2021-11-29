Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 707,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,601 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $30,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.6% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $36.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

