Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 16,709.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 901,161 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 2.4% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.14% of Delta Air Lines worth $39,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 208,298 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after buying an additional 198,560 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.13. 439,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,092,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of -279.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

