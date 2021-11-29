Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 226.5% from the October 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Defense Metals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,354. Defense Metals has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp. operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on the Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

