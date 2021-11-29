Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 226.5% from the October 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Defense Metals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,354. Defense Metals has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.
About Defense Metals
