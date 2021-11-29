DeDora Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $664.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $643.35 and its 200-day moving average is $568.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

