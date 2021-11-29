DeDora Capital Inc. Purchases 25 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 97.8% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,871.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,851.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,680.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

