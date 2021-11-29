DeDora Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,065,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,573,000 after buying an additional 440,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,317,000 after buying an additional 4,340,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,289,000 after buying an additional 267,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,159,000 after buying an additional 1,495,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $64.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.08. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

