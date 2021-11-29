DeDora Capital Inc. Has $643,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,974,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,549,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

AMD stock opened at $157.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $161.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,409 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,511 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

