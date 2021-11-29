DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires 208 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $164.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 195.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $7,401,517.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,149 shares of company stock worth $24,107,931 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

