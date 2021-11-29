Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) rose 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.43. Approximately 2,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 104,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.52.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,817,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,434,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,066,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,925,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

