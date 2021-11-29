Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) rose 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.43. Approximately 2,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 104,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.52.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,817,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,434,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,066,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,925,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
