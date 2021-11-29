David J Yvars Group Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

David J Yvars Group cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $173.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

