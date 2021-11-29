David J Yvars Group Reduces Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

David J Yvars Group lowered its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in JD.com were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at $263,913,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,387,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,791,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in JD.com by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $519,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,949,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $395,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA raised their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

NASDAQ JD opened at $89.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.96.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.