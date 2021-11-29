David J Yvars Group Has $8.90 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

David J Yvars Group lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,520 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 5.2% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 560,665 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Netflix by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $308,901,000 after buying an additional 411,745 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $664.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $478.54 and a one year high of $700.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $643.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.