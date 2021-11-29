David J Yvars Group Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

David J Yvars Group lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.8% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $113.05 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.