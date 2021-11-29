Datamine (DAM) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. In the last week, Datamine has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $662,162.53 and approximately $6,216.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.43 or 0.00358137 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013818 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001314 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.17 or 0.01191558 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 118.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003101 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,241,405 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

