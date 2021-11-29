Databroker (DTX) Price Hits $0.0962

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for $0.0962 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Databroker has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $8.01 million and $104.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00043016 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.00232513 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00089179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

DTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,213,572 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

