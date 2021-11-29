Dash (DASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.87 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a market cap of $1.87 billion and approximately $325.39 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $178.57 or 0.00313627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010723 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005264 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,456,363 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

