Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Brokerages expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.26 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $9.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $9.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.90.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.76. The company had a trading volume of 84,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,123. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 70.51%.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,501,937 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after buying an additional 2,493,801 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after buying an additional 1,265,636 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,515,000 after buying an additional 764,922 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,650,000 after buying an additional 752,252 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,459,000 after buying an additional 676,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

