Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.20. 7,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,452,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $460,200 over the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.