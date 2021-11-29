Danielle Simpson Sells 1,034 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CMO Danielle Simpson sold 1,034 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $10,226.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of APRN stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,898. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $242.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 136.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blue Apron by 11.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,003,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 103,935 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 70.3% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 875,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 361,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 171,175 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the second quarter worth approximately $2,675,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

