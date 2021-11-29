Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades Taiheiyo Cement (OTCMKTS:THYCY) to “Outperform”

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Taiheiyo Cement (OTCMKTS:THYCY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
THYCY stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Taiheiyo Cement has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55.
Taiheiyo Cement Company Profile
