Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades Taiheiyo Cement (OTCMKTS:THYCY) to “Outperform”

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Taiheiyo Cement (OTCMKTS:THYCY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

THYCY stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Taiheiyo Cement has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55.

Get Taiheiyo Cement alerts:

Taiheiyo Cement Company Profile

Taiheiyo Cement Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of cement. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Mineral Resources, Environmental Business, Construction Materials, and Others. The Cement segment manufactures cement and ready-mixed concrete. The Mineral Resources segment offers mined aggregates and limestone products.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiheiyo Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiheiyo Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.