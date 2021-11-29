D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) versus Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Financial Analysis

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and Jumia Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi $915.55 million 0.84 -$68.14 million N/A N/A Jumia Technologies $159.45 million 8.43 -$183.83 million N/A N/A

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has higher revenue and earnings than Jumia Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and Jumia Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi 0 2 3 0 2.60 Jumia Technologies 0 3 0 0 2.00

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi presently has a consensus target price of $17.66, suggesting a potential upside of 554.07%. Jumia Technologies has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.96%. Given D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi is more favorable than Jumia Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and Jumia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A Jumia Technologies -119.96% -42.29% -31.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi beats Jumia Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets. The company was founded by Jeremy Hodara, Sacha Poignonnec, Peter Allerstorfer, Manuel Koser, Tunde Kehinde and Raphael Afaedor in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

