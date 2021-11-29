CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 355.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 742,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 697,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5,827.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 625,307 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 78.5% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 862,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 379,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $6.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.