Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 75 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.11.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total transaction of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 619,253 shares of company stock worth $162,702,808. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $277.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,541.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.00 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

